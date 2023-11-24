OneOdio Monitor 60 Claimed the VGP 2024 Award

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, an esteemed audio equipment manufacturer with over a decade of industry expertise, has achieved a significant milestone. Its OneOdio Monitor 60, a meticulously designed wired monitor headphone, has been honored at the VGP 2024 Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the Asian audio industry.

( OneOdio Monitor 60 granted the VGP 2024 award)
Comparably considered the "Oscars" of the audiovisual realm, the Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Awards boast a meticulous and reputable review process. Instituted by Ongen Publishing Co. Ltd. in 1987, the VGP Awards engage a panel of experts, including professional magazine reviewers, media critics, and distinguished dealers. This diverse group meticulously evaluates audiovisual products, considering factors such as functionality, sound quality, market performance, and more. In the end, some premium products will be selected from a large number of products submitted for review and presented with awards.

"We are super thrilled by the recognition," stated Jack Li, the founder and CEO of OneOdio. "For over a decade, our unwavering focus has been on developing high-quality headphones. Monitor 60 acknowledged by VGP reviewers for its unique strengths is a huge encouragement for us. I am confident that we will continue to offer headphones with a high level of professionalism for audiophiles shortly."

OneOdio Monitor 60 Professional Headphone

Hi-Res Certification: The Monitor 60 proudly holds Hi-Res certification, ensuring exceptional music reproduction with remarkable detail and fidelity, surpassing standard audio quality for an immersive listening experience.

50mm Dual Dynamic Drivers for Precise Sound: Equipped with 50mm dual dynamic drivers, the Monitor 60 delivers harmonious and precise sound across the entire frequency spectrum, ensuring accurate midrange and crisp highs.

High Protein Memory Earmuffs: A distinctive feature of the Monitor 60 is its high protein memory earmuffs, designed for shape retention and comfortable wear, while also minimizing sound loss.

The acknowledgment of the OneOdio Monitor 60 in the VGP 2024 awards underscores that OneOdio's audio headphones excel not only in functionality but also in popularity among consumers. This achievement resonates with our brand mission - to introduce more music enthusiasts to premium headphones and let people enjoy the power of music.

As a part of the Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale, OneOdio's classic and innovative headphones including Monitor 60 will have up to 20% off on Amazon.us. The customer can enjoy the high standard of headphones for professional and daily uses without breaking the bank in this shopping carnival. For more information about OneOdio and its headphones, please visit https://www.oneodio.com/.

About OneOdio

Founded in 2013, OneOdio is a leading manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Committed to providing superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has consistently introduced innovative audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series, and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones consistently rank in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category.

News Releases in Similar Topics

