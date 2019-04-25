ONEOK Announces Bakken NGL Pipeline Extension to Support New Third-party NGL Volume

TULSA, Okla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced plans to invest approximately $100 million to construct a 75-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline lateral connecting the northern portion of the Bakken NGL Pipeline with a third-party natural gas processing plant in eastern Williams County, North Dakota.

The lateral is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter 2020 and is supported by long-term dedicated NGL production, including a minimum volume commitment, which will provide NGLs to ONEOK's Elk Creek Pipeline. ONEOK continues discussions with producers and processors in the area for additional potential volume commitments.

The lateral will provide access to raw feed NGL pipeline takeaway in an area of Williams County with historically limited transportation options, and will provide connectivity with key NGL market centers.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

