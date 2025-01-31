ONEOK Announces Completion of Strategic EnLink Midstream Acquisition

Transaction Strengthens ONEOK's Integrated Value Chain and Further Diversifies Platform

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) (ONEOK) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of EnLink Midstream, LLC (EnLink).

EnLink unitholders approved the transaction at a special meeting on Jan. 30, 2025.

"The completion of this acquisition further enhances ONEOK's integrated midstream business and provides exceptional value to all stakeholders, including EnLink unitholders who we now welcome as ONEOK shareholders," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer.

"We welcome EnLink's employees to the ONEOK team," added Norton. "We look forward to the many benefits this acquisition can provide."

EnLink unitholders, other than ONEOK, received 0.1412 shares of ONEOK common stock for each outstanding EnLink common unit. EnLink common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

ABOUT ONEOK:

At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com. For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT ENLINK MIDSTREAM:

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit http://www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that ONEOK expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson

Media Contact: Alicia Buffer

918-861-3749

