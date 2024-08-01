ONEOK Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced the release of its annual Corporate Sustainability Report highlighting the company's progress and commitment toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report is available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

Report Highlights:

Achieved reductions equating to approximately 50% of ONEOK's total 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, as of year-end 2023.

ONEOK reduced Scope 1 methane emissions 36% from a 2019 baseline year.

The company continues to invest in innovative energy solutions such as emission-detection satellite technology and low-carbon fuels, and participate in hydrogen and carbon storage-related studies.

ONEOK received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA in 2024.

MSCI ESG ONEOK qualified for inclusion in more than 40 ESG-related stock market indices.

ESG-related The company received recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and as a Top Performer on Employee Wellness by JUST Capital.

ONEOK contributed $9.6 million to charitable organizations in 2023, with more than 35% supporting diversity and inclusion-related initiatives.

"As one of the largest diversified midstream energy service providers, ONEOK has a long history of creating value for our stakeholders by providing solutions for a transforming energy future," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "As we've grown our business, we've also strengthened our commitment to continuously improve our companywide sustainability program, practices and performance.

"We have much to be proud of, but more valuable work is ahead as we continue to deliver energy products and services that improve quality of life and support the growing global demand for energy," added Norton.

At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage services. Through our more than 50,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com. For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

