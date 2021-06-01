ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

ONEOK, Inc.

Jun 01, 2021, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2, 2021.

Investor materials are accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

Media Contact: 

Brad Borror

918-588-7582

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

