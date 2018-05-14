ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 15-16, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer; Walter S. Hulse III, ONEOK chief financial officer and executive vice president, strategic planning and corporate affairs; and Kevin L. Burdick, ONEOK executive vice president and chief operating officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investment-community representatives at the conference.

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on May 14, 2018.       

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500 index.

