ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on May 14, 2018.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500 index.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

