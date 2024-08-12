ONEOK to Participate in Citi Midstream and New Energy Infrastructure Conference

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the Citi Midstream and New Energy Infrastructure Conference, Aug. 13-14, 2024, in Las Vegas.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage services. Through our more than 50,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com. For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

