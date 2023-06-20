ONEOK to Participate in J.P Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

News provided by

ONEOK, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 21, 2023, in New York.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror

918-588-7582

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

