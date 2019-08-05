ONEOK to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conference

News provided by

ONEOK, Inc.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Tuohy Brothers 10th Annual Energy Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in New York City.

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Aug. 6, 2019.      

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror

918-588-7582 

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oneok.com

Also from this source

ONEOK Announces 11% Increase in Second-quarter 2019 Net Income...

ONEOK Announces Expansions to Natural Gas and NGL Infrastructure...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ONEOK to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conference

News provided by

ONEOK, Inc.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:15 ET