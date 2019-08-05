ONEOK to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conference
Aug 05, 2019, 16:15 ET
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Tuohy Brothers 10th Annual Energy Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in New York City.
Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Aug. 6, 2019.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
Analyst Contact:
Megan Patterson
918-561-5325
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
