ONEOK to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Dec. 8-9, 2020.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

