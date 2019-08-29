ONEOK to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference
Aug 29, 2019, 16:15 ET
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy Conference Sept. 3-4, 2019, in New York City.
ONEOK management will present at the conference at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:05 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The presentation will be webcast and accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days.
Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
|
Analyst Contact:
|
Megan Patterson
|
918-561-5325
|
Media Contact:
|
Brad Borror
|
918-588-7582
SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.
Share this article