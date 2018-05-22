OneOme Expands its Comprehensive Pharmacogenomic Test Offering with New Genes and Medications

"With these enhancements to our product, OneOme is continuing to make progress toward providing the highest quality, most cost-effective and clinically relevant pharmacogenomic solution for patients and providers across the globe," said Paul Owen, CEO of OneOme. "We're continuing to work toward a future where all patients have access to high-quality, potentially life-saving PGx testing."

The addition of the HLA-A and HLA-B genes is significant because providers who order the RightMed test will now be able to identify patients who have alleles associated with an increased risk of severe hypersensitivity, hepatotoxicity, and cutaneous reactions, such as Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), induced by certain medications. SJS/TEN is a severe, life-threatening skin reaction, which is usually triggered by medications.

"Adding HLAs to our comprehensive panel has been a goal since the very beginning," said Ross Higgins, director of laboratory operations and clinical development at OneOme. "These HLA alleles may only impact a handful of medications, but the associations are strong and the consequences severe. The results from this test could very well save lives. I am proud that we are continuing to expand the accessibility and affordability of pharmacogenomics for patients and healthcare providers alike."

The RightMed test now covers 27 genes and over 350 medications that are used to treat more than 30 medical conditions, including cancer, depression, anxiety, pain, cardiovascular disease, and more. The latest gene and clinical content updates to the RightMed test allow OneOme to report on a patient's predicted response to nine additional medications, including morphine, allopurinol, dronabinol, fosaprepitant, abacavir, ketamine, lamotrigine, oxcarbazepine, and eslicarbazepine. The comprehensive coverage of the RightMed test provides patients with PGx results that can be used by doctors for years to come when treating a variety of medical conditions.

In addition to updates to its RightMed product, OneOme now offers single gene tests for DPYD, UGT1A1, CYP2C19, and MTHFR.

OneOme was co-developed and exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic to bring pharmacogenomics into routine clinical care. OneOme is a privately held company backed by early-stage venture firm Invenshure, LLC, and Mayo Clinic. To learn more about OneOme, visit oneome.com.

Editor's Note: Mayo Clinic has financial investment in the technology referenced in this news release. The revenue that Mayo Clinic will receive is used to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

