ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOmega announced today a contract award with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to deliver Information Assurance (IA) and the Risk Management Framework Support (RMF) IDIQ. OneOmega, is a joint venture (JV) and SBA Mentor-Protégé between Alpha Omega, a leading provider of AI-driven modernization and digital transformation solutions to the federal government, and OneZero Solutions, a fast-growing full-spectrum cybersecurity and Professional IT services company. This award empowers the Coast Guard with mission-tailored cyber solutions at scale, strengthening stakeholder partnerships, driving operational excellence, and laying the foundation for a resilient, future-ready IT environment.

OneOmega wins $160M U.S. Coast Guard Information Assurance Risk Management Framework Support IDIQ

"This recompete win represents more than contract retention as it validates the trust our federal partners place in OneOmega to deliver mission-critical cyber solutions with consistency and innovation," said Eric Laychock, Chief Operating Officer at Alpha Omega. "We are proud to continue supporting the U.S. Coast Guard; strengthening resilience today and building the foundation for a secure, modern IT environment for the future. This award underscores OneOmega's commitment to safeguarding our nation by empowering operators with the tools and agility they need to succeed."

"We are honored to support the advancement of the U.S. Coast Guard's cybersecurity mission. Our efforts will not only reduce the time from innovation to integration but also fortify Coast Guard operators on the front lines," said Joe Avant, Sr. Vice President of Cybersecurity for OneZero Solutions. "We are especially proud that our work supports the bold vision of Force Design 2028: reforming acquisitions and exploiting technology to deliver capabilities at the speed of need. This opportunity represents a chance to make a lasting impact on both mission readiness and national security, and we are eager to get to work."

"This award is a testament to the importance of highly technical delivery and personal commitment to our contracts," said Scott Barnhart, Delivery Executive for National Security at Alpha Omega. "We are proud to support USCG's increased efficiencies while delivering mission flexibility that pivots with threats and cyber demand. It is an honor to partner with an important DHS component critical to the safety of our citizens and shores."

ABOUT ONEOMEGA: Forged in May 2023, this strategic alliance between two emerging powerhouse solution providers in the Federal sector was codified via OneOmega LLC, a SDVOSB and 8a-certified entity. OneOmega will support federal customers in pursuit of meaningful new Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Digital Transformation, and AI opportunities. www.oneomega.com

SOURCE Alpha Omega