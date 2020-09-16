OneOncology Appoints Senior Executives to Leadership Team

"Janice and Jon both bring incredible strengths to OneOncology and our partner practices. We look forward to their contributions to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Building the right culture at OneOncology is key to how we help practice partners thrive, and I know our leadership team is poised to build on our momentum in the marketplace."

Janice Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer, directs OneOncology's human resources strategy in support of the company's business goals. Baker was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Envision Healthcare since 2019 and served in human resources roles at Envision since 2011. Previously, she was the Human Resources Director for Accuray, a radiation surgery medical device company. In addition to her healthcare experience, Baker worked in human resources for Flextronics and HSBC.

Jon Billington, Chief Financial Officer, oversees all aspects of OneOncology's finance department. Most recently, he was the CFO for US Acute Care Solutions, a physician-owned provider of integrated acute care services. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President - Americas CFO and Global Chief Accounting Officer for a large technology solutions provider to the wireless industry and also served many years as a partner at two accounting firms, Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen.

In 2020, OneOncology has added three practices, 80 physicians, and the platform has launched significant value-based research and clinical research capabilities. Last month, OneOncology launched a groundbreaking collaboration to unlock the power of precision oncology through a comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), research and real-world data partnership. The partnership will allow physicians across OneOncology's partner practices' 170 sites of care to drive better drive personalized treatment plans, inclusive of targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials.

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing over 470 providers practicing at nearly 170 sites of care across the United States.

