OneOncology Appoints Todd Doyle, MD as Chief of Radiation Oncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, today announced the appointment of Todd Doyle, MD as Chief of Radiation Oncology (CRO). Dr. Doyle, a practicing radiation oncologist, is also the President of New York Oncology Hematology, a OneOncology partner with 60 providers caring for patients in the Albany region.

As CRO, Dr. Doyle will lead the development and execution of a comprehensive growth strategy for radiation oncology and advanced medical imaging. His work will support clinical excellence and expand radiation oncology service lines across OneOncology partner practices and United Urology Group (UUG) affiliates.

"The role of the CRO is to provide expertise and support that enables OneOncology and UUG partner practices to lead the country in the delivery of community-based radiation oncology and advanced imaging," said Dr. Doyle. "I'm looking forward to working with our practice partners across OneOncology and UUG as we create a powerful platform for medical oncology, radiation oncology, and urology."

In this role, Dr. Doyle will advise partner practices on clinical strategies and best practices to advance the delivery of radiation oncology. He will also guide the integration of value-based care models, clinical pathways, and innovative technologies into partner programs.

"Dr. Doyle is a nationally respected leader who has spent more than 20 years practicing in the independent setting and advising practices nationwide on radiation oncology initiatives," said Davey Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of OneOncology. "His knowledge, expertise, and passion for excellence will be invaluable to our network and partner practices."

Dr. Doyle joins Dr. Ted Arrowsmith, Dr. John Boskind, Dr. Michael Byrne, Dr. Davey Daniel, Dr. Ian Flinn, Dr., and Tom Stricker on OneOncology's Clinical Affairs physician leadership team.

"Bringing exceptional physicians like Dr. Doyle into leadership roles ensures OneOncology stays laser-focused on clinical excellence," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO of OneOncology. "From the start, our goal has been to reshape perceptions of independent medicine—demonstrating that cutting-edge care, innovative clinical trials, and compassionate treatment can thrive in the community setting. Dr. Doyle and our physician leaders make that vision a reality every day."

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 29 partner practices comprise approximately 1,800 providers who care for approximately 1 million patients across 565 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

