OneOncology Approved as a 2026 Qualified Clinical Data Registry by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, is proud to announce that its Oncology Quality Hub has been approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2026. This designation reflects OneOncology's ability to meet rigorous federal standards for collecting and submitting clinical data on behalf of healthcare providers as part of their participation in CMS's Quality Payment Program.

"As a CMS-approved registry for the second year in a row, OneOncology is proud to support our partner practices in achieving strong MIPS performance and meeting program compliance requirements," said Davey Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology. "Over the past year, we have expanded our support by applying our deep understanding of the MIPS program to simplify reporting, reduce administrative burden, and align quality measures with real-world oncology workflows."

As a CMS-approved QCDR, OneOncology is authorized to collect clinical data from a variety of sources and report MIPS measures for partner practices and their clinicians across all of their EMR platforms, streamlining quality reporting and driving improved performance.

Additionally, OneOncology has also developed a new oncology-specific quality measure that CMS has approved for use in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program for OneOncology partner practices participating in the OneOncology QCDR for 2026. The measure, DPYD (dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase) screening, is a simple genetic test that helps identify patients who may be at risk for severe side effects from certain chemotherapy drugs, allowing care teams to personalize treatment safely.

The DPYD guideline was updated last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. By developing a new quality measure and having it approved for use by OneOncology partner practices shortly after national guidance was updated, OneOncology is reinforcing its commitment to patient safety and demonstrating the value of remaining nimble in adopting evolving standards of care to ensure accountability and deliver the highest-quality care.

"As we work with our practice partners to further integrate medical oncology, radiation oncology and urology within their practices, we look forward to continue utilizing our expertise to help practices achieve quality measures and deliver high-quality specialty care, with a patient-centered, real-world approach to treatment" said Katie Miller, MBA, MSN, RN, Senior Director, Clinical Quality.

