OneOncology Expands Executive Leadership Team

Dr. Natalie Dickson, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Tennessee Oncology, has been appointed as Chairperson of OneCouncil, the company's clinical advisory and governance board. OneCouncil is comprised of oncologists from each practice in the network and directs the office of the CMO and the OneOncology executive team on clinical and strategic initiatives.

"One of the most important attributes of OneOncology's success is physician collaboration at a time of an immense knowledge explosion in oncology," Dr. Dickson said. "As the Chair of OneCouncil, I'm looking forward to creating a platform and culture for all our physician partners to contribute to, and utilize the success of, the best clinical practices of the best oncology practices in the country."

As CMO at Tennessee Oncology, Dr. Dickson has overseen quality and safety initiatives, process improvement, value-based programs and regulatory affairs. Dr. Dickson has also maintained an active hematology-oncology practice for the past 19 years with an interest in breast cancer.

Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Garrick Bernstein has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OneOncology. Bernstein will lead all finance, accounting, real estate and investor relations functions. As a key member of the executive leadership team, he will play a pivotal role in the strategic development of the company, including executing practice partnerships and other key strategic growth initiatives.

Bernstein has 20 years of experience in financial services and in high-growth healthcare organizations. Before joining OneOncology, Bernstein was the CFO for One Medical Group and, earlier, the CFO and Executive Vice President of Healthgrades.

David Stewart, Chief Information Officer (CIO), is responsible for defining and delivering information technology strategy and capabilities across OneOncology and practice partners, including infrastructure, security and technical services. He is responsible for providing oversight and direction to business leaders on technological strategy, standards and building economies of scale. In addition to his decades of healthcare experience, Stewart's information technology portfolio spans the financial services and manufacturing industries. Most recently, Stewart was the CIO of Tennessee Oncology.

Launched in September 2018 with three leading independent oncology practices, Tennessee Oncology, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and West Cancer Center, the rapidly growing organization announced last month that Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists has joined the partnership. OneOncology's network now represents nearly 250 physicians practicing at 70 sites of care.

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE OneOncology

Related Links

https://oneoncology.com/

