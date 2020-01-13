OneOncology Expands to New England with Eastern Connecticut Hematology and Oncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national network of independent community oncologists, announced today its new partnership with Eastern Connecticut Hematology and Oncology (ECHO) as the company expands its footprint across New England.

ECHO, a privately-owned, independent practice, has served north and southeast Connecticut for more than 30 years. ECHO's physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and administrative staff join OneOncology's network of over 250 physicians practicing at more than 150 sites of care and serving approximately 200,000 patients every year.

By choosing to partner with OneOncology, ECHO remains an independent and privately-owned practice that will continue to serve north and southeast Connecticut and support valued relationships with Backus Hospital and Hartford Healthcare. ECHO's commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate cancer care aligns with OneOncology's core values of increasing access, improving quality, reducing costs and transforming the patient experience.

"We joined OneOncology to remain independent, advance community oncology in Connecticut and partner with other practices who offer cutting-edge treatment options and clinical trials to patients in their communities," said Dr. Dinesh Kapur, ECHO's Managing Partner. "We firmly believe that strengthening community oncology in Connecticut and across the country is the right thing to do and OneOncology is the best partner to do so."

ECHO's robust clinical trials program aligns with OneOncology's network-wide clinical initiatives directed by their all-physician governance board called OneCouncil. Dr. Kapur will serve on OneCouncil along with chairperson Natalie Dickson, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer Lee Schwartzberg, MD, and other oncologists in the network.

Further, ECHO's leadership in advancing value-based care as part of Medicare's Oncology Care Model (OCM) complements the value-based care initiatives already underway at OneOncology. [See OneOncology Study Reveals Important Insights for Value-Based Care]

"We welcome our ECHO colleagues to OneOncology," said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology's President of Physician Services and a board member. "Partnering with the renowned physicians of ECHO is an incredible capstone to an extraordinary year of growth at OneOncology. We look forward to continuing this momentum with our physicians, staff and the patients we serve."

Expansion into an established market such as eastern Connecticut demonstrates the increasing demand for OneOncology's model by the top physicians in the country. OneOncology will continue its national growth and bring on additional oncology groups in 2020. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of five large community oncology practices representing over 250 physicians practicing at more than 150 sites of care across the United States.

