OneOncology Finalizes 25 Oncology and Hematology Pathways

Aug. 28, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent practices, announced today it has finalized 25 unique oncology and hematology pathways and published each pathway inside the platform's clinical decision support tool.

OneOncology’s proprietary pathways are concordant with many nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines and are reviewed and updated regularly by OneOncology’s experts when data is presented at nationally recognized meetings or in peer-reviewed journals
OneOncology takes a physician-led approach to pathway development. Edward Arrowsmith, MD, Medical Director of OneOncology's Pathways Program, and experts from its five disease groups, (gastrointestinal, genitourinary, breast, lung, and hematology) and disease subject matter experts (gynecology, head, and neck) lead in authoring OneOncology pathways. OneOncology's proprietary pathways are concordant with many nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines and are reviewed and updated regularly by OneOncology's experts when data is presented at nationally recognized meetings or in peer-reviewed journals. Pathways are broken out by appropriate stage and treatment options by stage, including neoadjuvant, adjuvant, recurrent, locally advanced, and metastatic treatment settings, and have potential treatment options clearly listed.

"Our cancer patient population is very diverse, and therefore, pathways must account for the numerous clinical scenarios that can present in each cancer type," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology CMO. "OneOncology's pathways list various treatment options ensuring they are all-encompassing and include when clinical trials are available for a specific cancer setting. The goal of OneOncology's Pathways Program is to streamline the ordering process for physicians and efficiently put the latest medical evidence into the hands of all of our physician partners."

Developing pathways begins with reviewing and approving all new indications or new molecular entities with the Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee of an all-physician body called OneCouncil, which is led by OneOncology partner physicians, and then authoring a drug monograph. Once the monograph has been approved by the P&T Committee, the newly approved agent is incorporated in draft form into the appropriate pathway and presented to the appropriate OneCouncil Disease Group. Based on efficacy and the adverse event profile of the new agent compared with other treatment options, Disease Group members decide if and where it should be added to the pathway. 

"Efficacy and safety are the first priorities of our Pathways Program," said Lisa Raff, OneOncology Vice President, Pharmacy Services. "While we consider contracting and cost factors within a drug class to identify treatment regimens that can provide cost savings for patients, it occurs after a clinical pathway has been approved. Overall, the goal of our pathways is to increase appropriate first-line treatment based on genomic testing and biomarkers and participation in value-based care programs, while reducing adverse events experienced by patients due to standardized regimens and appropriate supportive care."

About OneOncology
OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The partnership's 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

