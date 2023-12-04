OneOncology Partners Continue Growth By Adding Practices to National Platform

News provided by

OneOncology, LLC.

04 Dec, 2023, 18:48 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced significant growth across the network as three partners have expanded by adding local practices and physicians.

Continue Reading
OneOncology partners continue to grow by adding practices and expanding high-quality cancer care regionally. Independent oncologists see enduring value by affiliating with leading oncology practices locally and OneOncology nationally.
OneOncology partners continue to grow by adding practices and expanding high-quality cancer care regionally. Independent oncologists see enduring value by affiliating with leading oncology practices locally and OneOncology nationally.

Pacific Cancer Medical Center, which has five medical oncologists, led by Dr. Veena Charu, and five advanced practice providers caring for patients in two clinics in Anaheim, California, has joined the Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN). LACN now has 21 medical oncologists and ten advanced practice providers treating patients at 15 clinics throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

With three physicians from the Maury Regional Medical Group in Columbia, Tennessee joining Tennessee Oncology, the practice now has 35 clinical sites of care across Tennessee and in Northwest Georgia. Drs. Mark Messenger, Romany Johnpulle, and Varun Dhulipala will continue to provide care on-site at the Maury Regional Cancer Center in Columbia. They will also be joined by Dr. Dixon Dorand, Jr.

Based in Flint, Michigan, Genesee Cancer and Blood Disease Treatment Center, has joined Cancer and Hematology Centers, the largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice in Michigan. Rizwan Danish, MD, and three advance practice providers care for patients in Genesee County, 70 miles north of Detroit. Earlier this year, Cancer and Hematology Centers opened a clinic in Big Rapids, Michigan expanding north from their Western Michigan roots.

"Our partners continue to grow by adding practices and expanding high-quality cancer care regionally," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology.  Independent oncologists see enduring value by affiliating with leading oncology practices locally and OneOncology nationally. We look forward to working with our new partners to bring each best-in-class clinical services and clinical trial opportunities that will enhance patient access to care."

OneOncology recently announced that Mid Florida Cancer Centers became the 19th practice to join the network across 15 states. In 2023, OneOncology continued its growth momentum by adding four large practices and 143 providers.

About OneOncology 
OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 615,000 patients at more than 339 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.

Also from this source

OneOncology Appoints Ian Flinn, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

OneOncology Appoints Ian Flinn, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, has appointed Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. ...
OneOncology Partners with Mid Florida Cancer Centers

OneOncology Partners with Mid Florida Cancer Centers

Mid Florida Cancer Centers (MFCC) and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.