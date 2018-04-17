One&Only Brand Evolution Continues With One&Only Urban Resorts

"There is a duality to One Za'abeel, reflected in its two towers, that evokes pairings. Timeless elegance with function, efficiency with leisure, tradition with modernity, inclusion and privacy," says His Excellency Mohammed I. Al Shaibani, Chairman of Kerzner International, Executive Director and CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai. "The paired concepts come together where The Linx traverses the towers offering all those who get in touch with One Za'abeel one complete, bespoke, and very individual experience every time. That is why, it is very fitting," he added, "that the first urban resort for One&Only opens in this development of the future."

The iconic One Za'abeel is due to open in 2020, and is being developed by Ithra Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai. A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za'abeel stands tall and proud in the Za'abeel district in the heart of the city, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the old and new business districts of Dubai. The two-tower, high-rise mixed-use development incorporates One&Only One Za'abeel, luxury residences, serviced apartments, and office spaces, in addition to The Gallery, an opulent retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse, The Linx, which connects the two towers of One Za'abeel.

"One Za'abeel will continue to develop Dubai in the global arena. Much more than a building, we are shaping communities to thrive and prosper. We are ultimately transforming the legacies of our past into landmarks of the future," said Issam Galadari, CEO and Director of Ithra Dubai. "As the global benchmark of ultra-luxury, it makes sense for One&Only to operate the resort experience at One Za'abeel."

"Our ambition is to become part of the soul of any city we enter," says Michael P. Wale, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. "We are thrilled to be introducing One&Only to the urban space, providing something completely different for our discerning guests, delivered with our renowned personalized experience. Iconic buildings such as One Za'abeel are the perfect locations for One&Only Urban Resorts. We are proud One&Only One Za'abeel is part of the foundation of the next generation of the destination."

True to its brand promise, the architectural design of each urban resort will celebrate the city —from storied landmarks to the introduction of cutting-edge new architecture; a natural hub for the influential and curious to gravitate for both business and pleasure. Offering unprecedented access to the city, One&Only will offer a perfect base for bespoke, exclusive exploration and sophisticated experiences. Home to a pulsating life and energy, entertainment is at the heart of every One&Only Urban Resort. One may never want to leave.

One&Only Urban Resorts will retain the glamour and style of its acclaimed Beach Resorts offering stunning, intuitive design, incredible culinary experiences, a strong health and fitness ethos and the renowned service that the brand is known for. However, it will go beyond, offering something that has never been seen before within cities; an elevated experience for business, family and leisure travellers, as well as local residents, including the unexpected. Known for its continued innovation, One&Only will challenge the conventional city hotel. In a buzzing and busy city, a place to escape the bright lights is always needed, a place to unwind; all urban resorts will offer beautifully designed green spaces to provide a serene sanctuary year-round. Every One&Only Gym will have a spectacular view of the city, and One Cycle and One Yoga will ensure guests get the rejuvenation and workout they desire. One&Only Urban Resorts will be home to sophisticated One&Only spas that are open around the clock to serve guests as and when they need, be it an early morning blow dry or a relaxing evening massage after a long day of meetings.

Suites can be specially customised to suit the guests' every need, being transformed into everything from a children's playroom, walk-in closets to an art studio. And specially designed suites for children will also be an option as families will also be taken care of at all One&Only Urban Resorts. All accommodation at One&Only One Za'abeel will be an escape to a private sanctuary offering a choice of ultra-luxury rooms and suites, or for those looking to stay a bit longer, exclusive serviced apartments; intuitive in design, whether it be for business or pleasure. Denniston International will be designing the interiors of One&Only One Za'abeel, ensuring the celebration of the One&Only lifestyle.

For the loyalist who returns to the city time and time again, there will be the option to keep belongings in the resort until their next stay. Always known for its culinary experiences, One&Only Urban Resorts will each be renowned for its own signature restaurant, becoming a destination in its own right – a neighbourhood favourite yet a glamorous, relaxing space with stunning designs, world-class chefs offering incredible sensory experiences.

"For One&Only, it is the perfect opportunity to deliver on the many requests from our loyal guests—to be in key cities throughout the globe, evident from the significant awards the brand has received," commented Philippe Zuber, President and Chief Operating Officer, One&Only Resorts. "Our Urban Resorts will be a translation of the life and energy and entertainment of our world-renowned Beach Resorts, offering curated experiences for each guest, from business and leisure travellers, families, as well as the community, an utterly unrivalled urban oasis. Central to all of Dubai – a true crossroads of the city, One&Only One Za'abeel will become a place where people want to be--and come back for more, continued discovery. One Za'abeel will be the ultimate destination in Dubai-- the perfect landmark in which to introduce One&Only Urban Resorts, continuing to build on our success in the destination."

Introducing the new heart beat of Dubai, restaurants will be buzzing—from power breakfasts to late dinners under the twinkling city lights, to Club One, soaring over 50 storeys in the air. Not to be missed by any resident or guest is The Linx at One Za'abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that connects the two towers of One Za'abeel. The world's largest cantilever, floating an awe-inspiring 100 metres above the ground, will offer an exploration of world-class restaurants, retail and entertainment. A statement swimming pool will be on the top of The Linx offering incredible 360 views of Dubai whilst a spa that never sleeps will provide an escape for rejoice or respite. Innovative technology is simple whilst fitness is challenging—the latest offerings in both. Business can be done in modern and inspired settings, from private offices to executive board rooms and event spaces, all with One&Only's genuine, authentic service.

About Ithra Dubai LLC: Ithra Dubai is a wholly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. On behalf of ICD, Ithra Dubai will develop and manage real estate projects in Dubai and around the globe to create value from its substantial land bank and aims to be the developer of choice for Dubai residents, visitors, and investors.

About One Za'abeel: A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za'abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive but approachable development will promise the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.

About One&Only

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled. One&Only has recently announced the expansion of the portfolio with the inclusion of Nature Resorts, Urban Resorts and Private Homes. These new experiences will complement the existing resort collection including One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives; One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai; One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico, One&Only Cape Town in South Africa and Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in The Blue Mountains in Australia. As part of the new portfolio, One&Only has announced two new Nature Resorts in Rwanda. Other resorts in development include One&Only Kéa Island in Greece and One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro, the first properties for the collection in Europe, and two new resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, One&Only Mandarina and One&Only Xala. In addition, One&Only has announced One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai, as part of the evolution of the portfolio. More information on One&Only is available at oneandonlyresorts.com

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China, and in development, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in Dubai and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai and Australia. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information concerning Kerzner and its operating subsidiaries, visit kerzner.com.

