OnePack Plan™ Available To Millions More Employees Through Partnership with bswift®

OnePack Plan's integration with bswift will enable more employers to implement pet insurance as a group offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePack Plan, a leading group pet insurance product offered by PetPartners, announced a strategic integration partnership with bswift, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service company, enabling expanded access to pet insurance for millions of employees and thousands of companies.

OnePack Plan is built into bswift's enrollment platform, offering their direct clients and Channel Partners a new group voluntary benefit offering. As the only employer-based group pet insurance offering, OnePack Plan enables HR professionals to fully customize their pet insurance product, ensuring effortless implementation and a simplified enrollment experience.

"Pet insurance is among the fastest growing voluntary benefits and we're thrilled to partner with bswift to expand this offering to more employers," said Michelle Yates, Executive Vice President of Business Development. "Through bswift and our other partnerships, OnePack Plan is now available to more than 43,000 employers and 16 million employees, helping to provide a seamless method for employers to be more pet-inclusive and help their employees protect their beloved pets."

"This partnership enhances our ability to offer diverse and valuable benefits, meeting the growing demand for pet insurance," said Don Garlitz, SVP of Channel Growth at bswift." Our collaboration ensures that employees receive comprehensive coverage options with minimal administrative effort for employers."

Unlike individual pet insurance plans sold through employers, OnePack Plan works like other annual group benefits, with the employer as the master policyholder with a single composite rate for all participants. With seamless integration into bswift's platform and any other benefits administration software, OnePack Plan reduces the administrative burden for employers, allows for flexibility to pick plan features aligning with their employee demographics, and offers unique group features.

To learn more about OnePack Plan, visit www.OnePackPlan.PetPartners.com/about.

About OnePack Plan

OnePack Plan provides an employer-based group pet insurance offering, covering both cats and dogs, with options for accident or accident and illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc., an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. For complete details, visit https://www.petpartners.com/sample-policies.

About bswift

bswift LLC offers cloud-based technology and services that transform the way employees perceive and engage with their benefits. With adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service, bswift serves millions worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of solutions provides intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement solutions. Visit www.bswift.com to learn more.

SOURCE OnePack Plan