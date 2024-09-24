OnePack Plan™ by PetPartners is Putting Pets on the "Payroll" with Drool-Worthy Perks

Roles are now open for the fuzziest of corporate coworkers to apply to win bone-afide benefits – Pet Time Off, Paw-formance Bonus and W(oof)FH Stipend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from OnePack Plan by PetPartners found that 7 in 10 pet owners do not have pet insurance, but the demand is there with 88% expressing interest. However, 76% of employees surveyed are not offered pet insurance at all1. As a leader in employer-based pet insurance that understands the impact of pets on employees physical and mental wellbeing2 OnePack Plan by PetPartners is rewarding pets for their hard work by putting them on the "payroll" with a Pet Perks benefits package to bark (or meow) about.

We're hiring top tail-ent! Apply today at OnePackPlanPetPerks.com!

OnePack Plan is doing its part as the first employer-offered pet insurance plan designed to work just like other employee benefits. To meet the demand, we are searching for five furry "new hires" who will receive the ultimate bone-afide benefits package:

Open Roles: Pawject Manager, Junior Purrformance Analyst, Chief Barketing Officer, Snuggle Securities Analyst and Director of Treat Distribution

Pet Perks Package:

PTO (Pet Time Off) to enjoy a three-night, all-expenses paid vacation for the newly hired pet and two humans to the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona , area – the top U.S. city for animal-lovers with over 55% of households having pets 3 .

to enjoy a three-night, all-expenses paid vacation for the newly hired pet and two humans to the greater and , area – the top U.S. city for animal-lovers with over 55% of households having pets . Paw-formance Bonus to be used toward long-term pet care or as a part of your PTO.

to be used toward long-term pet care or as a part of your PTO. W(oof)FH Stipend for vet-approved "office-supplies" like squeak-free toys, perfect for staying busy while the humans work.

"Benefits play a key role in employee well-being, which is crucial to job satisfaction and retention. With pet ownership at an all-time high, and the pet parents seeing the physical and mental benefits of pet ownership in both their personal and professional lives, pet-friendly benefits are top of mind," said Michelle Yates, EVP of Business Development at OnePack Plan by PetPartners. "Our Pet Perks program highlights the positive impact pets have in our lives while advocating for employer-based pet insurance -because without it, the cost of caring for our cats and dogs can be just as much as human care."

It's clear pet owners prioritize their pets' care – even over their own wellbeing at times. More than half of pet owners shared that they have used personal time off for pet care, and nearly 6 in 10 pet owners said they'd even prefer pet insurance and subsidized pet food over traditional health and wellness programs or complimentary drinks and snacks at work. OnePack Plan by PetPartners believes employees shouldn't have to choose between benefits, especially when it comes to pets.

Now through October 15, pet parents can enter at www.OnePackPlanPetPerks.com for a chance to be one of five fuzzy corporate coworkers that will take home the OnePack Plan's Pet Perks benefits package. * Entrants can also enter by sharing a photo of their pet(s) using #OnePackPlanPetPerksSweepstakes, sharing why they need a Pet Perks Getaway and tagging us at @PetPartnersInc on Instagram.

Employers can still offer OnePack Plan by PetPartners during the 2024 open enrollment period. For more information, visit: https://onepackplan.petpartners.com.

About OnePack Plan by PetPartners

OnePack Plan by PetPartners provides an employer-based group pet insurance offering, covering both cats and dogs, with options for accident or accident and illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc. , an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. For complete details, visit https://www.petpartners.com/sample-policies.

Terms & Conditions

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 18 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00am ET on 9/24/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET on 10/15/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize details and ARV, visit www.OnePackPlanPetPerks.com, and follow the on-screen entry instructions. OR, you may enter from your own Instagram account (set to public), by sharing a photo of your pet, tagging @PetPartners and including the hashtag #OnePackPlanPetPerksSweepstakes. Limit one prize award per person or household. Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received. Instagram is not a sponsor of, affiliated with, party to, or have any responsibility for this Sweepstakes. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: PetPartners, Inc., 8501 Arco Corporate Drive, Raleigh, NC 27617.

