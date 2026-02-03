This partnership brings affordable, payroll-deductible pet insurance to Alight's clients, meeting the rising demand for pet-friendly workplace benefits

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePack Plan by PetPartners, an employer-based pet insurance provider, and Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider, today announced a new partnership that enables Alight clients to easily offer pet insurance to their employees through a seamless, integrated enrollment experience.

OnePack Plan by PetPartners to Offer Seamless Pet Insurance Access with Alight

With 71% of U.S. households owning pets, this partnership comes at a time when pet insurance is becoming a vital workplace benefit. As Gen Z emerges as the largest segment of the workforce—and is most likely to have multi-pet households—their values are reshaping benefit strategies, making accessible pet insurance not just relevant, but essential.

"We're thrilled to partner with Alight to bring OnePack Plan by PetPartners to millions of employees across the country," said Michelle Yates, executive vice president of Business Development at OnePack Plan by PetPartners. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making pet care more accessible and affordable. Together, we're helping employers deliver a benefit that truly resonates with today's workforce."

"OnePack Plan's ability to integrate directly into our enrollment system makes it a standout offering for our clients," said Jan Caradine, Vice President, Alight Partner and Carrier Network. "It's simple to implement, cost-effective, and aligns with the growing demand for pet-friendly benefits in the workplace."

Through this partnership, Alight clients who want to offer this benefit to their employees can contract directly with OnePack Plan by PetPartners at no cost for:

Convenient administration: Built to host enrollment data across platforms, OnePack Plan by PetPartners streamlines the benefit experience. The employer is the policyholder with one group rate, allowing for simple implementation and ease of use for all. Employees can enroll in just minutes during their open enrollment period and pay through payroll deductions, like other voluntary benefits.

Industry leading coverage: OnePack Plan by PetPartners offers high-quality coverage with standard features like breed-inclusive protection, a 24/7 vet helpline, and coverage for pre-existing conditions after 12 months. Employers also have the option to elect coverage with no age restrictions, allowing even senior pets to be included and giving pet parents peace of mind.

Pet Insurance is Reshaping the Future of Workplace Benefits

Recent research from OnePack Plan™ and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) highlights the growing importance of pet-friendly benefits in the workplace:

78% of HR professionals believe pet insurance is an important benefit, citing employee wellbeing and morale.

believe pet insurance is an important benefit, citing employee wellbeing and morale. 87% agree that offering pet insurance shows care and concern for employees and their families—rising to 91% among senior leaders.

that offering pet insurance shows care and concern for employees and their families—rising to 91% among senior leaders. 82% say pet-friendly policies help recruit and retain top talent, with Millennials showing even stronger support at 85%.

pet-friendly policies help recruit and retain top talent, with Millennials showing even stronger support at 85%. 96% have personally experienced improved health from owning a pet, and 82% have seen the mental health benefits among employees.

Despite this strong sentiment, the survey revealed a disconnect in workplace conversations. While nearly all respondents recognize the health benefits of pets, only 21% have discussed these benefits with supervisors, and just 19% with company leadership—highlighting an opportunity for employers to lead the conversation and normalize pet-inclusive policies.

For more information about OnePack Plan by PetPartners visit https://www.onepackplan.com/.

About OnePack Plan by PetPartners

OnePack Plan by PetPartners provides an employer-based group pet insurance offering, covering both cats and dogs, with options for accident or accident and illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc., an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. For complete details, including terms and conditions, visit https://www.petpartners.com/sample-policies.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world's largest organizations and 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life's most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.

