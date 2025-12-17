OnePay and Greenshades Partner to Bring Financial Wellness to Millions of Frontline Workers

Greenshades to embed direct access to OnePay's financial wellness tools in its platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the leading consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced a partnership with Greenshades Software, a top provider of payroll, HR, and tax compliance solutions with deep experience supporting complex industries that require financial solutions aligned with today's workforce, including staffing, construction and healthcare.

OnePay will be the exclusive fintech partner inside the Greenshades platform, enabling OnePay to connect Greenshades' millions of end users with a suite of financial services offerings — including banking, credit, and payments products such as credit and debit cards, high-yield savings, installment loans, and a digital wallet.

The integration builds on OnePay's work with large enterprises, HCM and gig platforms, bringing embedded financial wellness to workers directly inside the systems that workers use every day.

"Our belief at OnePay is that better money makes life better — and partnering with Greenshades puts that belief into action by making our financial wellness tools more accessible to today's modern workforce," said Thomas Hoare, Chief Commercial Officer, OnePay. "We're excited to give more workers a simple way to access OnePay offerings through the Greenshades platform — and look forward to empowering them with the right tools to make managing money easier."

"OnePay brings deep experience working with enterprise employers and complex platforms, and their flexibility makes it easy for us to serve more of our customers' workforces," said Vince Murdica, CEO, Greenshades Software. "We partnered with OnePay because it was clear to us that they were doing far more for employees and employers than traditional EWA options. With an all-in-one financial platform like OnePay, we can offer truly comprehensive financial wellness benefits to the frontline workers our customers rely on every day."

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Loans through OneProgress Services LLC (NMLS ID 2460509) and banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

About Greenshades Software

Since its founding in 2002, Greenshades Software has grown to serve over 4,000 U.S. companies and more than 2 million employees with its modern human capital management platform. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Greenshades is recognized as a leading provider of comprehensive payroll, HR, and tax compliance software nationwide. Learn more at www.greenshades.com.

