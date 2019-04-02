OnePIN Rockets Beyond 1 Billion Commercial Transactions

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating a continued pattern of steady growth, OnePIN, Inc. the world's leading provider of Digital User Engagement services for mobile network operators, processed its billionth commercial transaction and shattered another significant milestone.

OnePIN provides Digital Assistant cloud services offered to end users via mobile network operators around the world. The company achieved the one billion transaction milestone with mobile operators in 14 countries worldwide, including A1 Telkom, Bharti Airtel, Cable & Wireless, MTN, Orange and Vodafone group companies.

"We enable operators to provide services that go beyond the capabilities of OTT players, strategically ensuring that mobile operator services are an essential part of daily mobile life for customers. By creating a unique digital dialog between the mobile operator and the end user, we drive unparalleled levels of core service revenues for our customers," noted Christopher DeGrace, Vice President of Products and Alliances.

As global B2C messaging volumes continue to grow at astronomical rates, users are becoming overwhelmed by the volume of spam received in their inboxes. OnePIN's services open a trusted channel of communication between the operator and customer that facilitate a dialogue away from the noise of the messaging inbox.

While OnePIN's solutions enhance and complement any mobile operator's existing digital services strategy, the company's products have proven to be markedly more successful than mobile operator app notifications, SMS, email, and outbound calling campaigns in reaching and engaging mobile users.

The network and behavioral intelligence of OnePIN services enable mobile operators to be smarter with each customer engagement, completing the 360-degree view of the customer and improving user engagement results, Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and customer retention rates.

"Reaching one billion global transactions is a major milestone for OnePIN. We are proud of our success in helping mobile operators digitally transform their mobile services around the world. We continue to bring innovative solutions to the mobile industry as our growth continues," said Feyzi Celik, President and CEO of OnePIN.

OnePIN's Digital Assistant suite of services for mobile operators include:

BoosterX: BoosterX enables mobile operators to digitize user engagement initiatives with their customers. The Digital Assistant service creates contextual, event-based user journeys which enhance the mobile operators' customer value management systems and programs. End user response rates exceed 80% when digitized offers are run through OnePIN's BoosterX channel. During control group testing, OnePIN's data science teams have also found that the BoosterX channel is 20 to 60 times more successful than push SMS or app push notifications.

CallerXchange: CallerXchange is a digital business card exchange service that connects people and enhances their social networks. This Digital Assistant service results in a 35% increase in average phonebook size which leads to more messaging, more voice and more data usage by mobile users; yielding a 2% ARPU increase for Mobile Operators.

MsgXpress: MsgXpress is a missed call messaging and call completion service. This Digital Assistant service transforms missed calls into messaging and call completion revenue for mobile operators. The digital service provides mobile operators with an intelligent, automated, higher value alternative to OTT messaging.

Find out more about OnePIN's other Digital Assistant services here: www.onepin.com.

About OnePIN, Inc.

OnePIN is the world's leading provider of Digital User Engagement services for mobile operators. OnePIN creates universal and interactive top-screen experiences for mobile customers. OnePIN's Digital Assistant drives core revenues, customer retention, and advertising opportunities from user behaviors and network events.

The Company's services are currently deployed to over 400 million mobile subscribers, across 14 countries and 18 mobile operators spanning seven of the world's largest mobile operator groups. OnePIN is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe.

For more information please email us.

CONTACT: Christopher DeGrace, 15084751000, chris@onepin.com

SOURCE OnePIN, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.onepin.com

