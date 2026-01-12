OnePint.ai Partners with IPSY to Deliver a Unified, AI-Powered Inventory Availability Platform

Collaboration enables real-time visibility, intelligent fulfillment, and scalable inventory orchestration across IPSY's subscription and ecommerce operations

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePint.ai today announced its partnership with IPSY, one of the world's largest beauty subscription brands, to support a unified Inventory Availability Platform (IAP) that delivers real-time visibility and intelligent control across IPSY's subscription and ecommerce operations.

Operating in a fast-moving and trend-led beauty market, IPSY manages millions of recurring shipments and thousands of SKUs across multiple sales channels leading to significant inventory complexity. OnePint.ai was built to address exactly this challenge, bringing clarity and intelligence to inventory management.

"Our objective was to help IPSY move toward a single, reliable view of inventory that could support both scale and flexibility," said Devadas Pattathil, CEO of OnePint.ai. "At OnePint, our mission is to help growing brands create a durable foundation that can scale as inventory planning and management challenges grow."

IPSY partnered with OnePint.ai after assessing solutions capable of supporting complex subscription inventory needs. "What stood out was OnePint's ability to rethink inventory availability from the ground up," said Sree Sreedhararaj‌, CTO at IPSY. "The platform is highly customizable and helps us operate with greater precision as we scale, ultimately improving reliability for our members and partners."

The OnePint and IPSY partnership signifies a mutual vision that inventory should not be just tracked, but managed intelligently throughout the entire value chain.

Founded by seasoned supply chain and AI experts with a wide range of experience in retail and operations technology, OnePint.ai helps growing brands tackle inventory complexity through its suite of solutions.

OneTruth: Real-time, unified view of inventory across all channels, SKUs, and subscription tiers.

Pint Planning: AI-driven inventory planning that optimizes allocation, reduces stockouts, and improves operational efficiency.

Pint Control Center: Scenario modeling and "what-if" simulations to anticipate challenges and enable smarter, data-driven decisions.

About

OnePint.ai is a cloud-based software company that provides an AI-powered inventory platform offering real-time visibility, demand forecasting, and intelligent replenishment, helping businesses keep the right products in the right places at the right time.

IPSY is world's largest beauty subscription brand, delivering personalized, high-quality beauty experiences to millions of members each month. Through its unique model and creator-led community, it redefined how consumers discover and experience beauty.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858713/OnePint_ai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OnePint.ai