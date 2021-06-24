OnePitch's Enhanced Suite of Tools Allow For A Simplified Pitching Experience

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePitch, a state-of-the-art PR SaaS technology startup, announced the launch of a new suite of pitching tools that enhance PR capabilities through the convenience of one single platform today. The platform now includes: Pitch Sending, Pitch Tracking, Tag Filtering, and a General Recommender.

Users who send pitches through OnePitch will be able to automatically track and mark their conversations with journalists directly in their profiles. Users will also be able to filter their lists of journalists by tags to see a granular view of niche journalists relevant to them. Additionally, the new General Recommender provides users with a list of journalists who are most relevant to the subject matter of all pitches they submit over time.

These tools serve as a simplified solution for PR professionals to get in contact with the most relevant journalists for their news and track their outreach. With a rapidly growing database of users, these new features work to alleviate the PR pain points that accompany the lack of pitching capabilities under a single automated PR platform.

"We're all familiar with the painful process of media relations and how much time it consumes," says OnePitch Co-Founder and COO, Jered Martin. "We have streamlined the identification and outreach process through our Pitch Scores model and email sending feature, and have given an additional layer of filtering by pulling tags from pitches and matching them with journalists' articles. This results in less time spent researching journalists and conducting outreach, and more time allocated to crafting powerful messages and taking advantage of media opportunities."

These new tools are immediately available to all OnePitch customers at no cost.

Additional information for these tools can be found here.

About OnePitch

OnePitch is an integrated PR tool that allows PR and communications professionals to find relevant journalists, pitch their stories, track meaningful results, and manage important conversations. This platform serves more than 1,100 of the PR industry's top professionals from companies including ARPR, Codeword, The Fletcher Group, Fractl, Canva, Envato, and others. For more information about OnePitch's state-of-the-art technology, visit www.onepitch.co or follow @onepitchsaas on Twitter.

