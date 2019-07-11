OnePlace Solutions awarded Microsoft IP Co-Sell Status

The IP Co-Sell program rewards Microsoft sellers for selling partner solutions, and now includes the OnePlaceMail App. The IP Co-Sell status means greater opportunity for OnePlace Solutions' partners to sell with Microsoft and add to the US$8 billion partner revenue currently created by the program.

The OnePlaceMail App enables greater engagement of end users with solutions built on Office 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint platforms. In a modern workplace with fast moving conversations and a mobile workforce, being able to reduce email and seamlessly connect Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams encourages advanced collaboration and drives rapid decisions. Supporting every Microsoft Outlook environment, including mobile devices (iOS and Android), customers can achieve improved information management and compliance across their organization, while minimizing change for end users, resulting in greater personal productivity.

OnePlace Solutions, CEO, James Fox said, "We've transitioned to become a SaaS business, building solutions on Microsoft Azure and publishing to the AppSource marketplace. We are excited to hear key announcements next week at the Microsoft Inspire conference in Las Vegas, including investments being made to support ISV's in Microsoft Partner Center and the cloud marketplace."

The OnePlaceMail App delivers on the company vision of enabling people in business to do more, simply and drives greater adoption of Microsoft Teams and SharePoint by connecting end users with business solutions on the Office 365 platform.

Download the OnePlaceMail App today from Microsoft AppSource.

OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner providing SaaS applications to enable people in business to do more, simply. The OnePlace Solutions suite of products are used by organizations to increase productivity, empower more effective collaboration and improve records management and compliance.

Learn more about OnePlace Solutions at www.oneplacesolutions.com

