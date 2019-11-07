OnePlaceMail wins Microsoft 365 App Awards - People's Choice 2019

The Microsoft app awards recognise companies that have built applications on the Microsoft 365 platform for both Office and Windows. The awards recognise apps that do a particularly great job in customising the productivity experience for Microsoft 365 users. Microsoft judges reviewed these apps for how well they integrate with Office and Windows and their ability to enhance business productivity and user experience -- and of course, the People's Choice award, as determined by users' votes.

James Fox, OnePlace Solutions CEO said, "The OnePlaceMail App winning the People Choice award is a huge credit to our passionate team and their commitment as we've transformed our business to deliver SaaS based solutions over the last four years. The OnePlaceMail app delivers on our mission of enabling people in business to do more, simply. I thank all our customers and partners for their support, and I'm ecstatic they're seeing the value in our solutions."

OnePlaceMail is the only solution allowing users to save emails and attachments to Microsoft Teams Channels and SharePoint from Microsoft Outlook on any device.

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp commented, "The app awards recognise Microsoft partners that do an outstanding job creating great user experiences that integrate with the Microsoft 365 platform. On behalf of our joint customers, we are thrilled to recognise OnePlace Solutions for their outstanding work on the OnePlaceMail App."

The solution helps drive adoption of Teams by shifting the exchange of email messages and duplicate content being created in Outlook to fast moving conversations in Teams. OnePlaceMail enables users to achieve greater productivity and intelligent information management in a modern workplace.

About OnePlace Solutions

OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner providing SaaS solutions to enable people in business to do more, simply. The OnePlace Solutions suite of products is used by organisations to increase productivity, empower modern workplace collaboration, and achieve intelligent information management and compliance.

Learn more about OnePlace Solutions or OnePlaceMail at www.oneplacesolutions.com.

