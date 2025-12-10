OnePlan Launches "OnePlan NextGen PPM" for Organizations Migrating off Microsoft Project Online

Designed to fast-track the migration from Microsoft Project Online with expert guidance, automation, and a modernized PMO foundation.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlan, a leader in AI-enabled Strategic Project Portfolio Management (PPM), today announced the introduction of the OnePlan NextGen PPM designed specifically for organizations migrating from Microsoft Project Online. With Microsoft's Project Online official retirement scheduled for September 30, 2026, OnePlan has launched the NextGen PPM as a step-by-step, seamless, accelerated migration of an enterprise's environment - driven by automation and expert guidance for PMOs and project leaders who demand speed, accuracy, and minimal disruption. The process begins with technical readiness and configuration, followed by a series of focused sprints—system setup, sample data migration for validation, full test migration for user acceptance, and final production migration for go-live in less than twelve weeks.

As a global Microsoft Project Portfolio Management partner, OnePlan's NextGen PPM is designed with dedicated activities for data export, configuration, validation, training, and cut over, all supported by OnePlan's OneConnect. By mapping all key project elements, resources, schedules, financials, and site data directly into OnePlan, organizations avoid costly process re-engineering and change management overhead. Their rapid, reliable migration empowers project teams to unlock the full potential of OnePlan's modern project management capabilities, with expert support every step of the way.

"Project leaders today need more than just a tool—they need a partner who can deliver clarity, speed, and confidence as they enter 2026, being forced to migrate off Project Online. At OnePlan, we've built our migration process to be as intuitive and resilient as our platform itself. Our commitment is to turn project uncertainty into a well-oiled machine, so teams can focus on what matters most: driving results and delivering value," said Scott Hebert, CEO, OnePlan. "For those enterprises looking at the market for the most comprehensive solution to migrate to from Project Online, the company everyone should be talking to, right now, is OnePlan."

OnePlan also announced enhancements to its Strategic Project Portfolio Management platform, including advances to OnePlan's Sofia GPT—its AI-powered personal assistant embedded directly into OnePlan. Using natural language understanding, predictive analytics, and automated workflows, Sofia GPT acts as an intelligent collaborator, enabling users to ask questions conversationally, automate complex tasks, and accelerate decision-making without technical barriers. In using AI as a collaborator, it acts as an intelligent assistant, understanding natural language, enabling users to interact with it conversationally and automate complex tasks without technical barriers. These advancements strengthen visibility, governance, and execution, helping PMOs deliver results faster and with greater confidence.

OnePlan helps organizations manage portfolios, resources, investments, and work more efficiently by providing real-time, context-aware insights and recommendations. Dashboards & Reporting - Real-time portfolio and financial insights built directly into OnePlan, eliminating the need for external BI tools and enabling faster, more informed executive decisions.

- Real-time portfolio and financial insights built directly into OnePlan, eliminating the need for external BI tools and enabling faster, more informed executive decisions. Portfolio Management (Views, Modeling, Business Rules) - Stronger strategic alignment through clearer portfolio visibility, flexible segmentation, intuitive scenario modeling, and guided data entry to improve governance and consistency.

- Stronger strategic alignment through clearer portfolio visibility, flexible segmentation, intuitive scenario modeling, and guided data entry to improve governance and consistency. Financial Planning - More accurate and agile forecasting with automated cost consolidation and flexible time periods that align to fiscal calendars or agile cycles.

- More accurate and agile forecasting with automated cost consolidation and flexible time periods that align to fiscal calendars or agile cycles. AI + Automation - Faster decision-making and reduced manual effort through AI-driven insights, easier navigation, structured responses, and ready-to-use workflow automations.

- Faster decision-making and reduced manual effort through AI-driven insights, easier navigation, structured responses, and ready-to-use workflow automations. Integrations & Migration - Simplified onboarding and tool consolidation with bulk data import capabilities and new integrations like Trello, reducing migration effort and time to value.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions that fit the needs of every organization. OnePlan provides enterprises with a powerful platform that revolutionizes the way they plan and manage their portfolio of initiatives. Over 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan as a trusted partner. OnePlan has been recognized as a Global Microsoft Project and Portfolio Management Partner of the Year 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

