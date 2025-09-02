OnePlanet Solar Recycling Appoints Nathan Arbitman as First Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Solar Industry's Circular Economy Transformation

Seasoned executive brings 15+ years of solar value chain expertise and proven track record of scaling clean technology companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlanet Solar Recycling, LLC ("OnePlanet"), an advanced materials recovery processor specializing in end-of-life solar panels, today announced the appointment of Nathan Arbitman as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), which comes on the heels of OnePlanet closing its $7 million seed series funding . Arbitman will spearhead OnePlanet's commercial strategy and customer development as the company scales operations and develops its $90 million industrial-scale 'River City' solar panel recycling facility to meet the rapidly growing demand for responsible solar panel end-of-life management.

Arbitman's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the solar industry, as early solar installations approach their end-of-life phase and the market increasingly prioritizes circular economy principles. The solar panel recycling market is experiencing rapid growth driven by multiple factors including repowering projects, weather-related damage, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Several states now mandate recycling or decommissioning plans for solar installations.

OnePlanet, leveraging 65+ years of industrial recycling expertise, is uniquely positioned to address this challenge through its advanced industrial-scale recycling processes that recover valuable materials including silicon, copper, aluminum, and glass - and reintroduce them back into American supply chains.

"Nathan's deep understanding of the solar value chain, combined with his proven ability to scale clean technologies from pilot to commercial operations, makes him the ideal leader to establish OnePlanet as the solar industry's go-to recycling solution," said André Pujadas, CEO and Co-Founder of OnePlanet Solar Recycling. "His track record of building strategic partnerships and driving growth will be instrumental as we scale our operations toward our planned River City Project, designed to process over 2 million modules annually by 2027."

Proven Leadership in Solar Industry Transformation

Arbitman brings extensive commercial leadership experience across the solar energy and advanced materials sectors. Most recently, he served as President & CEO of Endurans Solar, where he led an onshoring of the advanced materials manufacturer to better serve the US-based solar value chain. Prior to Endurans, Arbitman held senior commercial roles at solar technology leaders DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions and DSM Advanced Solar, where he pioneered circular economy innovations including recyclable backsheet materials that enable end-of-life solar panel value recovery. His experience includes building strategic relationships across the solar value chain from manufacturers to asset owners.

"The solar industry is at an inflection point where responsible end-of-life management is transitioning from an environmental imperative to a commercial necessity," said Nathan Arbitman, Chief Commercial Officer at OnePlanet. "OnePlanet's industrial-scale approach, grounded in decades of metals recycling expertise, represents the future of solar circularity. I'm excited to help establish OnePlanet as the definitive recycling partner for asset owners, developers, and EPCs while supporting the industry's sustainable growth through advanced materials recovery that strengthens domestic supply chains."

Arbitman will share more about OnePlanet at RE+ 25 in Las Vegas, on a panel discussion entitled "Closing the Loop – Circular Manufacturing in the Solar and Cleantech Industry."

Addressing the Growing Solar Recycling Market

OnePlanet offers a comprehensive end-to-end recycling solution that addresses the full spectrum of solar panel end-of-life management. The company's industrial-scale processing capabilities utilize proprietary, fully automated separation and recovery technologies optimized for throughput and recovery of high-purity streams.

OnePlanet offers its customers complete traceability and compliance, providing legally-binding Certificates of Recycling tied to original service orders, creating full chain-of-custody documentation that supports ESG reporting requirements and regulatory compliance. The company maintains ISO certifications (45001:2018, 14001:2015, 9001:2015) and ensures all materials are handled in strict compliance with federal regulations including RCRA and CERCLA.

The OnePlanet team brings deep institutional expertise spanning global finance, heavy industry, and clean energy infrastructure, with alumni from industry leaders such as Nucor, Dow, DuPont, 3M, Goldman Sachs, Koch, and PineGate Renewables. The company operates at the nexus of metals manufacturing, advanced materials recovery at industrial scale, and renewable energy asset management.

About OnePlanet Solar Recycling, LLC

Founded in 2023, OnePlanet is a U.S.-based advanced materials recovery company developing large-scale, end-to-end solutions for solar asset owners. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, OnePlanet is building the infrastructure needed to keep millions of solar panels out of landfills—and putting valuable materials back into American supply chains. We are fully dedicated and committed in our resolve to supporting a true circular economy, whereby both production and consumption aspires to use and reuse materials, as many times as possible.

Learn more at www.1planetrecycling.com

