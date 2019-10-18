OnePlus 7T Available Online and from T-Mobile Starting Today

" At OnePlus, we are constantly pushing ourselves to Never Settle — and the OnePlus 7T represents that effort ," said Kyle Kiang, CMO at OnePlus. " We listened to our community and delivered an innovative phone that builds off great features from the OnePlus 7 Pro, while also laying a foundation for the future. Notably, we've proven that nothing can be considered a flagship without a 90Hz refresh rate display ."

OnePlus 7T Key Features and Benefits

Striking New Design: Featured in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, the OnePlus 7T radiates a soft gleam as light bounces off its beautifully crafted fourth generation matte-frosted glass material.

The OnePlus 7T devices deliver OnePlus' industry-leading 90Hz Fluid Display with HDR 10+ certification. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T is a powerhouse with eight gigabytes of RAM, 128 gigabytes of blazing fast UFS 3.0 storage. Fast and Smooth Performance: OnePlus 7T is faster and smoother, powered by the robust Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, which empowers users to streamline daily multitasking and play the most graphically intensive games and videos with ease. The OnePlus 7T packs a 3800 mAh battery, and offers Warp Charge 30T, a new charging technology that is 23% faster than its predecessor and capable of simultaneously keeping the phone body cool and charging speed constant even while a graphically intensive game is running. This phone is the first to come preloaded with Android 10, offering premium features users can personalize as they see fit. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T brings audio to life with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® for a more immersive and dynamic experience -- with or without headphones.

For more information on the OnePlus 7T, please see the product page: www.oneplus.com/7t.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

About T-Mobile

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

