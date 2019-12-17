OnePlus Announces Its First Concept Phone Will Debut at CES as Part of its 6th Anniversary Celebration

For the past six years, OnePlus has been striving to share the absolute best in technology with the world, producing a total of 13 industry-leading smartphones. With this year's OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus delivered the world's first QHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and set a new bar for the industry.

OnePlus' aspirations in technology have evolved from creating peerless flagship phones to finding the true potential of every technology. Now, on the arrival of its sixth anniversary, OnePlus has formally announced that it will unveil its first ever concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One.

The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus' commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more "burdenless" experience. The OnePlus Concept One demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.

The OnePlus Concept One special event will be held from January 7 to 10, 2020, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at the Wynn Las Vegas.

# # #

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

SOURCE OnePlus

Related Links

www.oneplusbbs.com

