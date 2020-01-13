OnePlus Announces Its Latest 120Hz Fluid Display

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced today the official arrival of the company's newly minted display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, together with multiple exciting new technologies. Pete believes "This will be the best smartphone display in 2020."

Since founding, OnePlus has always strived to deliver the best "fast and smooth" experience possible for its users. With the OnePlus 7 Pro released last May, OnePlus overcame several challenges such as optimizing display panels and minimizing power consumption to deliver the world's first 90Hz Fluid Display with QHD+ resolution, catalyzing a shift in the smartphone industry towards a smoother, more fluid user experience.

To enhance the experience further this year, OnePlus continues to push the refresh rate up to 120Hz and amplifying the display with several exciting and innovative technologies, bringing users an even more refined and smooth viewing experience. As OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, "We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We're sure that OnePlus's new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you'll lay eyes on in 2020."

The new display features the most rigorous hardware configuration in the industry and a handful of exciting technologies, including MEMC technology for smoother video playback, a QHD+ resolution, the most accurate color accuracy and 4096-level of automatic brightness control, four times of average android flagships.

For more information about OnePlus's latest display, please visit the OnePlus community forum: http://onepl.us/120hz

