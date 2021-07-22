OnePlus Enters Premium Audio Space with OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

OnePlus founder Pete Lau said, "OnePlus has always been committed to delivering the best user experience possible with technology. We've challenged the smartphone industry with our premium devices, and now we are applying our Never Settle approach to portable audio with the OnePlus Buds Pro. This is our next step in creating a truly seamlessly connected experience for our users."

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature a smart adaptive noise cancellation system (ANC) that intelligently drowns out unwanted sound frequencies in real time, such as environmental noise or chatter, adjusting the level of noise cancellation accordingly to keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes. Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation. Coupled with enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design to reduce wind noise, the OnePlus Buds Pro ensure calls are always crystal clear even in loud environments.

The true wireless earbuds feature OnePlus Audio ID, a carefully calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities. Coupled with two large 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Pro bring music to life with rich treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals.

On top of amazing sound, the OnePlus Buds Pro also feature a worry-free battery life of up to 38 hours along with the charging case on a full charge and 10 hours with just a brief 10-minute charge. The earbuds also support OnePlus' lightning-fast Warp Charge, as well as third party Qi-certified wireless chargers so users can stay connected with their music at all times. In addition to the ergonomic design that offers a light yet snug fit for carrying on the go, the true wireless earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms with Pro Gaming mode turned on.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in the U.S. and Canada on September 1 for USD$149.99. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

