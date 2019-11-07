OnePlus Named CES 2020 Innovation Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, the global mobile technology company, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Winner for its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone in the Mobile Devices and Accessories category. Products recognized as Best of Innovation received the highest ratings in their respective product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Consumer Technology Association for our flagship device," said OnePlus CEO and Founder, Pete Lau. "Guided by our philosophy of 'Never Settle,' we built the ultra-premium OnePlus 7 Pro to provide users with the purest, smoothest smartphone experience possible. From the immersive display to the advanced triple lens camera setup to the meticulous design of the phone itself, our goal was to create the best smartphone possible."

The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone features an immersive 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, with a 516ppi high resolution panel that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an unprecedented 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it buttery smooth for scrolling, and amazing for gaming. It earned DisplayMate's highest A+ rating, making it one of the very best smartphone displays on the market. The smartphone also features OnePlus' most advanced and capable camera setup, offering a lens for every moment from a wide field of view to a stunning close-up portrait angle with Laser Focusing methods to produce crisp images in daylight and in lowlight.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with the premium build quality and high-performance hardware focused around user experience. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.

SOURCE OnePlus