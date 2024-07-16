OnePlus Unveils Three New Products, Bolsters IoT Ecosystem

OnePlus launches the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, designed to improve every aspect of your digital life

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a leading technology brand, unveiled three new products that will be available for users in the United States and Canada. The products include the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 features an industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, an exclusive 12.1-inch large 3K display and six stereo speakers. Working in tandem with the hardware and OS to revolutionize user efficiency, is a set of powerful AI features. Through the AI Toolbox, users can accelerate their workflows by having AI Speak read text aloud while multitasking, call on Recording Summary to instantly summarize and condense information from long passages of text into key points, and open up AI Writer for help creating original content based on image and text prompts.

The OnePlus Pad 2 also delivers leading performance in battery life, charging, and more. The pad boasts a large 9,510mAh battery for an impressive standby time of up to 43 days, empowering users to bring their tablet wherever they want, without worrying about battery life. Using the supported 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 81 minutes.

OnePlus Pad 2's powerful performance is wrapped up in an elegant and quality design. The 6.49mm slim and 584g lightweight pad features a Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody. To further enhance productivity on the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus is introducing two brand-new cutting-edge accessories — the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Pad 2 Smart Keyboard.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is a remarkable timepiece designed to empower individuals on their journey towards excellence. It is as packed with the same flagship features as our highly acclaimed OnePlus Watch 2, including up to 100-hour battery life and is powered with Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). Behind the exceptional battery life is OnePlus' self-developed Dual-Engine Architecture, powered by two different flagship chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES2700 MCU Efficiency chipset.

The OHealth app experienced an overall upgrade on the OnePlus Watch 2R. In the upgraded OHealth app, users can customize workouts more effectively with over 100 sports tracking modes available, including badminton, running, tennis, skiing, and more. Additionally, OHealth also helps users gain a comprehensive understanding of their overall well-being by analyzing heart rate variability (HRV) and sleep.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is available in two colorways: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. The Forest Green variant, in particular, is a striking new addition to our OnePlus Watch color lineup. When it comes to all-day companions, every gram counts. The Watch 2R is made of aluminum, so it is almost 25% lighter than the Watch 2, making it an ideal companion for those who value all-day fitness and wellness tracking.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Featuring flagship-level hybrid adaptive ANC, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro excels in noise cancellation across an ultra-wide frequency range, restoring the sound of silence in any situation. This is complemented by studio-grade audio with powerful bass tones delivered by an extra-large driver and proprietary BassWave™ 2.0 technology. The buds offer up to 44 hours of battery life and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, ensuring an uninterrupted, worry-free user experience while on the go.

Following OnePlus' design philosophy, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is encased in a pebble-shaped vertical case with a matte finish and metallic accents, exuding a premium look and easy grip. With each earbud weighing just 4.4g, they offer a burdenless listening experience that's ideal for users with adventurous lifestyles.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Pad 2 and accessories will be on pre-sale starting on July 16 on OnePlus.com. Open sales start on July 30 on OnePlus.com, and in mid-August on Amazon. It will be available in both the U.S. and Canada.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will go on sale on July 16 on OnePlus.com and in early August on Amazon. It will be available in both the U.S. and Canada.

The OnePlus Watch 2R will go on sale on July 16 on OnePlus.com and in early August on Amazon. It will be available in both the U.S. and Canada.

Product Name Color Price Sales Channel OnePlus Pad 2 Nimbus Gray Starting at USD $549.99/

CAD $749.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada) OnePlus Pad 2 Smart

Keyboard Nimbus Gray Starting at USD $149.99/

CAD $199.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada) OnePlus Stylo 2 - Starting at USD $99.99/

CAD $149.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada) OnePlus Folio Case 2 Nimbus Gray Starting at USD $39.99/

CAD $59.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada) OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Soft Jade &

Starry Black Starting at USD $79.99/

CAD $119.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada) OnePlus Watch 2R Forest Green &

Gunmetal Gray Starting at USD $229.99/

CAD $299.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon

(US & Canada)

