OnePoint Patient Care to Open Hospice-Dedicated Pharmacy in Delaware

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePoint Patient Care, an industry leader in local hospice pharmacy, e-prescribing technologies and Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) solutions, announced plans to open a new hospice-dedicated pharmacy in Newark, Delaware. Anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2020, the pharmacy is part of OnePoint's national expansion of its local pharmacy model, with the ability to serve hospice patients throughout the Delaware Valley, including the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

"We understand how challenging it can be for hospices in many markets to find a reliable supply of medications. We're excited to introduce our local dispensing services to Newark and the surrounding region in order to help our hospice partners serve their patients even more efficiently and compassionately," said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint Patient Care CEO.

OnePoint's unmatched local presence, extensive inventory of hospice medications and local service capabilities provide innovative, service-centric hospices with a true local hospice pharmacy to fill all their patients' medication needs, including same-day and STAT delivery.

OnePoint's experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing 24-hour clinical advice, custom medication compounding and therapeutic recommendations. In addition, the OneConnectPoint™ medication management application makes patient medication fulfillment and e-prescribing easier than ever for busy hospice clinicians on the go.

This year, OnePoint opened locations in Southern California, Houston and the Philadelphia metropolitan area in response to the growing demand by hospices nationwide for its local dedicated hospice pharmacy model. In addition to the pharmacy in Newark, DE, OnePoint plans to add pharmacies in the Midwest and the Eastern U.S. in 2020. Together with OnePoint's national network of more than 65,000 locally contracted pharmacies, OnePoint's dedicated Hospice Pharmacy Centers of Excellence® ensure patients timely access to medication whenever and wherever they need it.

"Delaware Hospice has an exemplary 37-year service reputation for providing exceptional end-of-life care to patients throughout the entire state of Delaware and part of Pennsylvania. As the hospice and palliative care industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Delaware Hospice requires a pharmacy partner that can advance our mission of service quality using the most advanced technologies, clinical experience and service delivery responsiveness. OnePoint Patient Care is the ideal extension of our own service and brand," said Michelle Burris, Delaware Hospice CFO.

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 300 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today, OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies, with 15 existing and planned pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.

About Delaware Hospice

Delaware Hospice has been proudly serving hospice patients since 1982. Delaware Hospice provides the highest quality hospice and healthcare services and serves as a trusted community partner in end-of-life education and support. We believe it is important to have a stated purpose, and we strive to live our mission each and every day.

We want to communicate our values and our unwavering commitment so that our patients and their families understand who we truly are and the level of care they can expect. Our purpose is to foster dignity, peace and comfort during a person's final days while providing the highest quality hospice and healthcare services and serving as a trusted community partner in end-of-life education and support.

For additional information about Delaware Hospice, please call (800) 838-9800 for your no-cost, confidential, in-home visit today or fill out our online form available at www.delawarehospice.org.

Media Contact:

Charlie Otterbeck

Phone: 847.583.5652

Email: cotterbeck@oppc.com

SOURCE OnePoint Patient Care

Related Links

http://www.oppc.com

