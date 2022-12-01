ONEPOINT Projects Debuts Free Cloud Plan for Aspiring PMOs

New Offering for up to Four Users Lowers Entry Barriers for Introducing Standardized PPM

GRAZ, Austria, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ONEPOINT Projects announced a new free cloud plan offering that provides the full functionality of its hybrid project and portfolio management (PPM) software for up to four users. ONEPOINT Projects, recently named a leader in "2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, " intends to help organizations establish project management offices faster and, thus, prove the value of standardized project management early on.

Integrated support for the Scaled Agile Framework® with Version 21 Real-time project and portfolio dashboards for the optimal overview

"A functioning PMO is the cornerstone of a successful project organization," explained Gerald Aquila, founder & CEO of ONEPOINT Projects. "Management can only make informed decisions when everyone has a clear overview across all running projects and access to real-time status information and KPIs. Otherwise, you are making educated guesses — something you want to avoid at all costs."

ONEPOINT Projects' new free cloud plan offers the same functionality as the existing free on-premises plan for up to four users. Project managers have access to the entire core feature set, including advanced functionality such as risk and stakeholder management, portfolio analysis, program management, and enterprise agile planning (SAFe®). Basic integrations such as Slack and Microsoft Teams are covered; advanced integrations such as Jira, Confluence, or SAP are not included.

With this new entry-level plan, ONEPOINT Projects targets growing project organizations struggling with assessing or proving the value of standardized project management to their stakeholders, as well as project-driven start-ups. By planning and controlling a few real projects using PPM software, return on investment (ROI) can be calculated and demonstrated much easier than within the constraints of a short trial period.

Availability

Project managers can sign up for the free cloud plan as of today. Visit www.onepoint-projects.com/en/license/free-version and establish a successful and sustainable PMO.

About ONEPOINT Projects

ONEPOINT Projects is a leading hybrid project and portfolio management software, empowering PMOs to master the entire project life cycle from start to closure. Its robust yet customizable feature set ranges from resource optimization to enterprise agile planning — built for simple and complex projects across industries.

The company and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners as long as they are registered.

Contact

ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

Kerstin Gaar

+4366488198016

[email protected]

www.onepoint-projects.com

SOURCE ONEPOINT Projects