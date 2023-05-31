OnePointOne and Vertical Green Farming Announce Strategic Partnership for the Expansion of Vertical Farming Solutions in Europe, the Middle East, and America

Vertical Green Farming

31 May, 2023, 20:32 ET

MIAMI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePointOne, a leading global provider of vertical farming technology, and Vertical Green Farming, an innovative company specializing in sustainable urban agriculture solutions, announced a strategic partnership agreement today. Vertical Green Farming will become the first Value-Added Reseller (VAR) representing OnePointOne in Europe, the Middle East, and America with this collaboration.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, enabling them to leverage each other's expertise and resources to accelerate the adoption of vertical farming technologies in key markets. The collaboration will also help expand the reach of OnePointOne's cutting-edge vertical farming solutions while empowering Vertical Green Farming to offer their clients a broader range of products and services.

"We are excited to partner with Vertical Green Farming, a company that shares our passion for innovation and sustainability in agriculture," said OnePointOne CEO/Founder Sam Bertram.  "By joining forces, we are confident that we can drive greater awareness and adoption of vertical farming technologies, transforming how food is produced and consumed across Europe, the Middle East, and America."

As Managing Partner of Vertical Green Farming, Tabatha Siu said, "Our partnership with OnePointOne marks a new chapter in our journey to promote sustainable, decentralized urban agriculture. By representing OnePointOne as their first VAR in these key regions, we will offer our clients access to the best-in-class vertical farming solutions, allowing them to boost their productivity, enhance food quality, and minimize their environmental impact."

OnePointOne's groundbreaking automated vertical farming technology is designed to maximize crop yield and minimize operational costs in urban settings. In addition, Vertical Green Farming will now be able to integrate OnePointOne's innovative solutions into its product offerings, further enhancing its ability to address the unique challenges of urban agriculture.

For more information on OnePointOne and Vertical Green Farming, visit their websites at https://www.onepointone.com/ and https://verticalgreenfarming.com/.

Press Contact:
Samantha Moritz  
OnePointOne 
[email protected] 
602 834 3872

Press Contact:
Melanie Cohen 
Vertical Green Farming 
[email protected] 
Tel: +34914170457

