ONEPROOF Unveils EDGE: A Hardware for Mobile Driver License, Mobile ID, and EUDI Wallet Verification

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEPROOF, the infrastructure provider powering North America's largest Mobile Driver License verification network, today announced EDGE, a hardware device for system integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners to deploy ISO 18013-5 compliant mobile driver's license (mDL) and EU Digital Identity (EUDI)wallet verification at enterprise scale.

ONEPROOF EDGE: MOBILE DRIVER LICENSE, MOBILE ID & EUDI WALLET VERIFICATION HARDWARE FOR OEM AND SYSTEM INTEGRATORS EDGE Scanning ONEPROOF Mobile Driver License Wallet QRCODE

Built on Linux with full root access, EDGE is designed as a customizable infrastructure rather than a locked down appliance. The platform enables partners to deploy custom verification workflows, integrate with existing workstations, kiosks, and access control systems, and adapt to evolving digital identity standards without hardware replacement.

Enterprise Ready Architecture: Built for Integration and Scale

EDGE functions as a computing node rather than a single purpose device. Partners can also run custom software such as Python, C, Java, .NET, etc. directly on the device. This architecture allows system integrators to build tailored solutions while leveraging ONEPROOF's ISO compliant verification engine as infrastructure.

"The market needs an expandable platform that gives enterprises and system integrators the capability to fully utilize mDL verification and bring automation. With traditional physical IDs, it's hard to verify someone's identity and bring that data into workflows, but with digital identity, you can do so much more than just verify someone's identity, and you can take customer service to the next level," said Madhu Goundla, CEO of ONEPROOF. "EDGE was designed in partnership with OEM customers who need verification infrastructure they can customize, integrate, and scale without vendor lock in."

The USB Type-C powered device validates credentials through NFC, QR codes, and Bluetooth with single cable connectivity. Organizations maintain complete control through root access, enabling air-gapped deployments for federal and high-security environments. For OEM partners, EDGE is available as an embeddable module or standalone device.

Powering the mDL Ecosystem

ONEPROOF's verification infrastructure currently powers 15,000 devices across 7,500+ North American locations, processing verifications for bars, restaurants, retail, casinos, and age-restricted businesses. The company provides white label verification infrastructure to wallet providers, issuance platforms, and system integrators implementing mDL programs.

EDGE extends this infrastructure strategy to enterprise deployments requiring direct system integration, custom workflows, or air-gapped operation. The platform supports ISO 18013-5 (in-person mDL), and MDOC-based protocols with Secure Boot, encrypted storage, and comprehensive audit logging.

Availability and Deployment

EDGE is available immediately in two configurations: an embeddable module at $299 per unit or standalone device at $349 per unit, with a $50 annual support fee per device. Developer kits for system integrators and OEM partners ship with full documentation and integration support.

The platform supports deployments from 200 to 10,000+ units with centralized management capabilities. Volume discounts are available for enterprise and OEM deployments.

About ONEPROOF

ONEPROOF provides digital identity verification infrastructure for the mDL ecosystem. The company's platform powers North America's largest mDL verification network, processing verifications across 15,000 devices in 7,500+ locations. ONEPROOF offers white label infrastructure to wallet providers, issuance platforms, and system integrators, delivering ISO 18013-5/7 compliant verification through hardware, SDKs, and APIs. The company serves customers across the United States, Australia, and international markets.

