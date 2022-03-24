OneRare, the World's First Food Metaverse, Launches in the U.S.

For the First Time Food Brands, Chefs and Restaurants Now Have Their Very Own Foodverse

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After incredible success across the world, OneRare , the world's first food metaverse, or better known as Foodverse, announced today its official launch in the U.S. market. Developed by real-life husband and wife team, Gaurav Gupta and Supreet Raju, the duo is creating a metaverse bringing the Global F&B Industry to Web3 for the first time ever - allowing them to create virtual experiences, food NFTs and games, & interact with foodies from across the world.

Created while in lockdown, Supreet Raju, co-founder and CEO of OneRare states, "I have long said that food has a language of its own and makes the world a happier place. It is what connects us and the metaverse only brings us closer together in a unique way in which we can share our culture and our food. Now with the launch of the foodverse, there is no reason why brands and consumers can't come together in this safe, virtual setting."

The Foodverse developed by OneRare will feature various zones where users can discover Celebrity Chefs, Food Brands and Virtual Restaurants. Designed like the real world, the foodverse features various geographical areas like the beach, forest and lakeside, and you can explore the open world at your will. There is also an exclusive Gaming zone, with activity areas for players to explore, earn, collect and battle. "The platform is incredibly unique and offers the end-user with so many opportunities to explore food," adds Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of OneRare.

OneRare will also allow users to claim Dish NFTs from across the world, by collecting Ingredients and following Recipes to mint exclusive NFT artworks. Dishes include global cuisines, festive specials, keto and vegan-friendly recipes, as well as signature recipes from celebrity chefs and restaurants. Raju explained, "As we grow, users will also be able to swap these NFTs for real meals & deals – amalgamating our real & virtual lives."

After its initial launch in November and the intense interest that quickly followed, Gupta and Raju quickly expanded their vision by introducing the first full-service food metaverse featuring in-world games, chef and brand partnerships and exchanges of virtual assets for real world utility. Partnerships with food brands such as Trufflin NYC, known for their expertise and creation of high quality French truffles and caviars, is what motivated OneRare's launch in the U.S. Liv Woudstra-Robinson, Founder of Trufflin NYC noted, "Being a part of OneRare echoes our mission of making rare delicacies more accessible, as any gamer in the world will be able to use Trufflin products in their virtual recipes."

With the first-ever foodie platform on the blockchain, OneRare is creating a unique opportunity for food businesses across the world to explore new technology and leverage it for marketing, growth and social impact. Raju concludes, "Since OneRare is a celebration of food, we would be remiss to not address world hunger. Working with our F&B partners, we aim to raise funds with special NFT sales and foodverse events."

