OneRecord Delivers Vaccine Wallet Pass Nationwide

In collaboration with Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) as both an individual member and a member of the CARIN Alliance , OneRecord is committed to empowering consumers with trustworthy and verifiable copies of their vaccination records in digital or paper form. OneRecord will be one of the early applications for general availability using the SMART Health Cards Framework Implementation Guide based on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Verifiable Credential and Health Level 7 (HL7) FHIR standards.

OneRecord's wallet pass works by enabling the user to connect their existing health portals to their OneRecord app and fetching data via secure FHIR APIs. Unlike a tethered patient portal that relies on a single health system, OneRecord is an untethered application that can find and pull digital health records from any source a user provides. By introducing the vaccination record and immunization lookups, OneRecord will help users navigate the final phases of the COVID-19 pandemic as the world transitions back to a new normal.

Furthermore, the vaccine wallet pass developed by OneRecord will support vaccination and immunization records of all types (ex. Hep. A, Hep. B, Cholera, etc.) expanding its use case outside of just COVID-19. Vaccines are a requirement for traveling internationally, working within certain job sites, and for students attending public schools and universities. With vaccination records at the user's fingertips, the process of providing proof of vaccination and entering those settings will be more seamless than ever. No patient portal? No problem. Users can also use OneRecord's medical files management system to upload a photo of their vaccination record to the application for secure digital safe-keeping.

The integration between OneRecord's vaccine wallet pass and the Apple Wallet is indeed novel. Similar to digital airline boarding passes, users can store and pull up their vaccination records with the Apple Wallet itself. "We're thinking big about consumer features. A wallet record is the new normal, it's secure, shareable, and it won't fall out of your pocket." says CEO and Co-Founder of OneRecord, Jennifer Bluementhal. "It's about time healthcare technology seamlessly adds value to consumers in an everyday way."

OneRecord isn't stopping here and is already working on bringing the same vaccination and wallet pass features to Android devices and all web platforms. Along with that, OneRecord is working on an end-to-end experience where a digital QR code can be scanned by a receiving organization for additional verification through State Immunization Registries. Healthcare has been catalyzed into the forefront of our everyday life and OneRecord is taking on the challenge of providing the right solutions to keep our world running smoothly. Get back to a new normal, backed by OneRecord.

OneRecord is available on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+). Or, access your full health history on OneRecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

