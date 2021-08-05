OneRecord Is Listed as One of the first Validated Applications in the CAQH National Directory of FHIR Endpoints

OneRecord continues to be first-in-line to join pioneering initiatives such as this universal Endpoint Directory. As one of the three 3rd third-party applications validated, OneRecord is now able to connect members to payer data and visa-versa. The solution will help payers meet Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability regulations that are actively becoming effective.

OneRecord launched its Payer Module in June of 2021 and is also live with many of the largest payers in the United States, including Aetna, Centene Corporation, Humana, and many more. Members from health plans connected to OneRecord can access their clinical, financial, and formulary data in one place - their OneRecord.

CAQH has invited OneRecord to demonstrate the Endpoint Directory functionality at the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase this summer. As a patient-facing third-party app, OneRecord will exhibit how their application can find a payer's endpoint using the CAQH directory, make a connection request, and ultimately retrieve the requesting patient's info via the patient access API.

"Finding and being authorized to access FHIR endpoints has been the biggest pain point over the past year for OneRecord with provider organizations. With Payers, we are seeing a true willingness to make their endpoints publicly available for third-party applications to discover and use. CAQH's directory is a huge step and will help many third-party applications and payers prepare for Payer to Payer Data Exchange," comments OneRecord Cofounder and CEO, Jennifer Blumenthal. "We applaud CAQH, along with Edifecs and EHNAC, for leading the charge in open FHIR directory access. And we look forward to everyone seeing OneRecord connect with payer FHIR endpoints in a production environment at HIMSS next week!"

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Find OneRecord on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+) or on the web at www.onerecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

