OneRecord Launches Centene as the Next Supported Payer on Their Insurance Module

OneRecord , a digital health platform that enables consumers to access, aggregate, and share their healthcare data continues to expand support to Healthcare Payers and their members as mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F).

Centene Corporation, a multinational healthcare company, has been committed to helping people live healthier lives since 1984. Centene's plans provide services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals with the mission to get well, stay well and be well. Now, as OneRecord's second healthcare Payer to be launched on the insurance module that debuted on July 1st of this year, Centene provides their members with another digital channel to access personal medical information.

OneRecord CEO and CoFounder Jennifer Blumenthal comments, "the Centene integration was seamless. The Centene team has been an amazing partner in this CMS Patient Access journey. From the start, they were responsive, supportive, and a wealth of knowledge. Both organizations are coming together in the name of patients so we can advance healthcare for all. This is a great step forward in advocating for data transparency for consumers."

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Find OneRecord on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+) or on the web at www.onerecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

