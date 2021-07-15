OneRecord Launches Their Insurance Module with Humana as the First Supported Payer

On July 1st, OneRecord launched their insurance module on their iOS, Android, and Web Apps with Humana as the first supported Payers. Founded in 1961, Humana Inc. is the 3rd largest health insurer in the nation. An organization whose goal is to help millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Their dedication to their members goes above and beyond with their delivery of a developer-first API that empowers members with their own data.

OneRecord supports payers in meeting the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F) where consumers can have a 360° view of their healthcare data including their discrete clinical data, clinical documents, claims information, insurance coverage, insurance payment information, and care team information all in one place.

The first and only cross-device platform that enables consumers to access, aggregate and share health data on any device, OneRecord represents true interoperability moving beyond Apple Health and Google Health with apps on iOS, Android and the web. A consumer can now access all of their data on any device giving them true freedom from any operating system and the ability to choose any device to get their data.

OneRecord chose to launch with Humana because Humana went above and beyond the federal mandate to enable all of their members across all lines of business, including commercial plans, to access their data through a standards based API.

This announcement is part of the culmination of the CMS Patient Access Rule going into effect this past July 1, 2021. The CMS Patient Access Rule ensures that an additional 85 million patients have access to their health information in a standardized digital format, on top of the almost 40 million Medicare beneficiaries who already have access to their data through Blue Button 2.0. The underlying tenets of the law were first brought up about 10 years ago and are finally in effect. For the first time, consumers can expect that their health information will be readily available to them. And platforms like OneRecord are leading the charge in delivering that data.

"Now OneRecord supports medical data AND claims data, all in one place" announces Jennifere Blumenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of OneRecord. "This provides a more complete picture of health information than ever. Think about it like television going from standard definition, to high definition - there are so many more details and ways to have your healthcare work for you."

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Find OneRecord on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+) or on the web at www.onerecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

SOURCE OneRecord