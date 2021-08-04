OneRep's Privacy Protection Platform Recognized for Impact to Individuals and Businesses

Dimitri Shelest, CEO, OneRep says that "at OneRep, we've waged a war against predatory people-search sites, helping individuals keep their private, sensitive information off the internet. I'm grateful to lead such a talented and dedicated team of developers and business minds. We remain the only fully automated platform on the market, allowing us to be affordable to more people and companies—having removed 5M unauthorized profiles for private citizens, and counting."

OneRep has extended operations to major organizations via API or partnerships, to help likeminded entities protect their customers and employees. Focus areas include healthcare and identity protection companies as well as law enforcement departments at state and local levels.

Hundreds of exceptional CEOs were nominated for The Software Report List, from startups to rapidly growing companies to conglomerates.

"The accomplished executives on our list lead some of the most sophisticated operations that protect businesses and individuals across the globe. We looked for demonstrated cybersecurity expertise, longevity in the industry and professional integrity, among other factors. Mr. Shelest stood out for admiration garnered from industry colleagues and his own team, as well as product excellence in the consumer or business protection categories," states Jonathan Carlos, Managing Editor, The Software Report.

"We are honored to stand together with this year's winners, which include Symantec, Check Point Software, 1Password, and BlackBerry," adds Shelest.

About OneRep

OneRep empowers people to reclaim and keep their online privacy. We're the only fully automated platform that helps consumers find, remove, and monitor their personal information on over 100 people-search sites. With more than 5M consumer public records discovered and removed and upwards of 5,000 new users joining monthly, we strive to make it easy for people to protect themselves in their digital and real lives. Signing up is easy .

About OneRep for Business

Companies invested in protecting their users and employees are activating OneRep as an additional way to offer value and build loyalty, considering OneRep's 80% customer retention rate. Easy activation through API or business subscription, and your important people can live safer. Learn more .

