WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever, a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and an IMS Global Learning Consortium (IMS Global) Affiliate member, is proud to announce OneRoster® conformance certification for HelloID (cloud-based IDaaS) and expanded certification for Identity and Access Manager (IAM). IMS Global is a nonprofit membership collaborative responsible for developing the OneRoster open standard – supporting education interoperability through the bi-directional data transfer of student information to learning systems and resources - and promulgating the adoption of innovative learning technologies to better enable education institutions.

OneRoster is a modern, easy to use data exchange for rostering, course setup and grade reporting. The standard is designed to integrate all of a school or district's student identity information with all of its heterogeneous learning platforms. Tools4ever's affiliation and ongoing certification efforts demonstrate a commitment to the continued development and adoption of learning technologies throughout all education levels.

The OneRoster standard utilizes a core profile of the IMS Learning Information Services (LIS) standard—primarily used by higher education institutions – that limits implementers to only consider read and delete options for the person, group, membership, and course selection services. The outcome is a lighter weight version of the LIS standard that better suits educational needs of K-12 districts with greater grade-transfer functionality, .csv support for more robust integration with Learning Management Services (LMS) and Learning Object Repositories (LOR), and availability via REST- or SOAP-binding. OneRoster eliminates the labor- and time-intensive manual process of formatting roster and other student data for each individual 3rd party system or resource that a school leverages to provide the best education possible.

Tools4ever has added the following OneRoster conformance certifications:

Identity and Access Manager (IAM)

OneRoster V1.0 Certified

OneRoster V1.1 Certified

HelloID

OneRoster V1.0 Certified

OneRoster V1.1 Certified

Tools4ever

Tools4ever is an international firm operating in over 10 countries with extensive experience in Identity and Access Governance as both a leader and innovator. Backed by almost 20 years of success and 10 million managed accounts, Tools4ever continues to solve the increasingly complex IT challenges that organizations face every day.

