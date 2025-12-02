OneSchool Global Students Give Back Across North America

New 2024-25 impact report highlights continent-wide effort to feed families, support first responders, and uplift local charities.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Pacific coast to the Caribbean, students across OneSchool Global (OSG) North America have turned compassion into measurable impact this year. As described in a newly released North America Impact Report 2025, OSG students and staff provided tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of essential items to those in need in communities across the continent.

At the heart of OSG's Outreach Program are the school's core values: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Care & Compassion, and Commitment. These values took tangible form throughout the year as students organized fundraisers, built partnerships with first responders, and extended kindness to the elderly, the unhoused, and families facing hardship.

OSG's core values took tangible form this year: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Care & Compassion, and Commitment. Post this

Among this year's highlights:

Rochester, NY : Students coordinated $2,700 worth of groceries for the Webster Community Chest Food Bank, helping keep its shelves stocked through the winter.

: Students coordinated $2,700 worth of groceries for the Webster Community Chest Food Bank, helping keep its shelves stocked through the winter. Los Angeles, CA : Students served hot meals to firefighters battling the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

: Students served hot meals to firefighters battling the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Kalispell, MT : A student-led walk-a-thon raised $8,750 for Logan Health Children's Hospital, alongside handmade kindness cards for local seniors.

: A student-led walk-a-thon raised $8,750 for Logan Health Children's Hospital, alongside handmade kindness cards for local seniors. Hamilton, ON : The campus contributed holiday donations to Dundas Community Services, ensuring hundreds of families had food and gifts.

: The campus contributed holiday donations to Dundas Community Services, ensuring hundreds of families had food and gifts. Trinidad & Tobago: Students collected supplies and donated $300 to Maracas RC Church for families in need.

Across North America, OSG campuses forged partnerships with local police, hospitals, food banks, and charitable organizations including HAVEN, TruLight127 Ministries, the Salvation Army, and Interlake Food Bank. From lemonade sales to schoolwide donation drives, the collective impact paints a picture of compassion in action — one meaningful connection at a time.

"To have a school group come in or a community partner come in with donations means everything to us," said Jennifer Porter, Director of Development of Marketing at HAVEN, a local Detroit organization providing critical services to individuals and families in crisis. "It means that we can continue to offer services… It means that those in shelter and not in shelter are going to get the things that they need."

"Every outreach, no matter how small, reinforces our belief that education isn't confined to the classroom — it's lived through service," said Jonathan Borys, OneSchool Global Regional Director of Education. "We want our students to be life-ready by the time they leave our halls. Encouraging self-started charity projects like these helps ensure that they graduate into communities that they've learned from, invested in, and are ready to lead."

About OneSchool Global: OneSchool Global is an educational system associated with the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church with 120 campuses across 20 countries, including 36 across the US, Canada and the Caribbean, where it provides an innovative learning and teaching program to over 1,000 students. For more information about OSG, go to www.oneschoolglobal.com.

SOURCE OneSchool Global